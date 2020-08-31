Algert Global LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

