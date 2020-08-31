Algert Global LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,507 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $10.18. 364,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,492,023. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

