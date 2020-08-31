Algert Global LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 332,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 65,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $104,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,891 shares of company stock worth $477,604. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPTN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 65,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

