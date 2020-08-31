Algert Global LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $11,779,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 493.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 197,961 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $5,503,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $6,125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,390. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

