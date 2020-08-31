Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Weis Markets by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.25. 8,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.11.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

