Algert Global LLC Invests $513,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after buying an additional 407,702 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 553,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.19. 63,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

