Algert Global LLC Invests $489,000 in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 56.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 42.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $200.39. 108,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,765. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $206.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

