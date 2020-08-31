Algert Global LLC Invests $413,000 in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.70. 38,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,951. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pra Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,703,924.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $319,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,195 shares in the company, valued at $11,316,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $2,729,078. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

