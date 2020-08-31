Algert Global LLC Invests $355,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $103.41. 6,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

