Algert Global LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $52,824.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,867.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.52. 8,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

