Algert Global LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Steris by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.64. 8,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.51. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.