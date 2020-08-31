Algert Global LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Domo worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Domo by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Domo Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 3.05.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.