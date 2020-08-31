Algert Global LLC Has $470,000 Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 191.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $882.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.49.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $83,961.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

