Algert Global LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,743,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,470,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 233.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,106,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Saia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $891,595. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.21. 6,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,169. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

