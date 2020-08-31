Algert Global LLC Has $383,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $42.13. 4,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

