Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teradata by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teradata by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradata by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,840 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teradata by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. 34,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

