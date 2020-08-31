Algert Global LLC Grows Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.25. 11,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). Sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.