Algert Global LLC Decreases Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 585.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in United States Cellular by 14.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,153 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.66. 9,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $40.03.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

