Algert Global LLC Decreases Stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Scholastic by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scholastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 3,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,271. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $781.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

