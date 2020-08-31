Algert Global LLC Cuts Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 71.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,399 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. 19,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

