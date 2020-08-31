Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 8,003 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.32. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

