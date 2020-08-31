Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 6,750 ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,896,000 after buying an additional 337,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ALLETE by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after buying an additional 228,601 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 376,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after buying an additional 141,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $5,980,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.