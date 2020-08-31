Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 1,138 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $430.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.98. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

