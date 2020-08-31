Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 428.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after buying an additional 459,358 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

CRMT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.