Algert Global LLC Buys 81,030 Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 81,030 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GasLog worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GasLog by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GasLog by 70.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GasLog during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLOG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of GasLog stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,396. GasLog Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $289.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.