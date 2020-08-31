Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEAT shares. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

BioTelemetry stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.89. 8,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

