Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 21,070 Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Triple-S Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Triple-S Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

