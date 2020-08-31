Algert Global LLC Acquires New Stake in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Amyris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amyris by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Kung acquired 3,689,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

AMRS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 162,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,790. Amyris Inc has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $691.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.