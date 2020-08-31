Algert Global LLC Acquires 7,440 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Limelight Networks worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LLNW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

LLNW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 187,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,268. The company has a market cap of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $142,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at $698,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 586,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,643. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.