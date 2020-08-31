Algert Global LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.85. 17,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

