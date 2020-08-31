Algert Global LLC Acquires 16,812 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 872,693 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.33. 79,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.70.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

