Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Alexander’s stock opened at $262.01 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $223.02 and a 1-year high of $391.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.69. The company has a current ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 37.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 39.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.