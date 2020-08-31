Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $508,801.65

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $508,801.65 and approximately $1,657.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

