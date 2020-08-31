Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

