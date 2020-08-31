Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,419 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,230,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,708,000 after purchasing an additional 298,054 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 364,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 293,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.88 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $131,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,070 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

