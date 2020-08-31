Aimmune Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 27,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,012% compared to the average volume of 884 call options.

AIMT traded up $21.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. 1,396,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

