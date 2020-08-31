AgaveCoin (AGVC) Market Capitalization Hits $23.48 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.48 million and $12,762.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00140181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.01661269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00176253 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.78 or 3.06128937 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org . AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

