AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $43.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. AFLAC has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AFLAC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after acquiring an additional 137,860 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

