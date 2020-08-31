AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of AES worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 168.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

