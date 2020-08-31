ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NYSE ADT opened at $10.95 on Friday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.27.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 7,121,436 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADT by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 364,447 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in ADT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,026,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ADT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 349,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

