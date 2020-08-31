Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells $1,284,798.60 in Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,284,798.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ADUS opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.