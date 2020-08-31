Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $747,969.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,737.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.03698747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.55 or 0.02356020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00521986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00805128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 150.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00678882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00056629 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.