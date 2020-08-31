Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

ACRS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

