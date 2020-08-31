Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.20 on Friday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

