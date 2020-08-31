Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 382,383 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 936,497 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

