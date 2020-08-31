Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 382,383 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.
About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
