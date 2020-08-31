AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.39. 182,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.