Aaryn Nania Sells 103,647,641 Shares of Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Stock

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) insider Aaryn Nania sold 103,647,641 shares of Connexion Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$3,005,781.59 ($2,146,986.85).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.02. Connexion Telematics Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.67.

About Connexion Telematics

Connexion Telematics Ltd, an Internet of Things technology company, develops information technology solutions for automotive industries in Australia. Its principal products include CXZ Telematics, a cloud based integrated vehicle management system that gives control of a fleet of cars, trucks, and other vehicles from a central control point; and miRoamer, a multi-platform app, which provides an Internet radio and music infotainment service through approximately 35,000 stations to consumers worldwide.

