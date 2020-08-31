995 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,081. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $238.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average is $191.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

