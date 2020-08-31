8,184 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.31. 17,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,042 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

