7,612 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

